PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

IYY stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

