PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 38,873 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

