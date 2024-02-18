PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB opened at $26.42 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

