Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

POR stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

