PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

