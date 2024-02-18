PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Raised to $33.00 at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

PRAA opened at $28.00 on Friday. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.45.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

