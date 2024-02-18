Primerica, Inc. (PRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $246.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $248.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.45.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

