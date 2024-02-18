Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,091 shares of company stock worth $287,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 197,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.61. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

