ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

ProFrac Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $7.59 on Friday. ProFrac has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ProFrac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

