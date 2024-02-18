PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 431,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.74% of PROS worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after buying an additional 263,720 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,246,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after buying an additional 100,020 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,694,000 after buying an additional 57,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,527,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after buying an additional 166,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

