Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.28 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

