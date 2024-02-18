Prudential PLC Acquires 16,290 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $363,374,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,970,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

