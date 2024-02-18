Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Prudential PLC owned about 3.69% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.