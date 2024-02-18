Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $7,006,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.