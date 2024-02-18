Prudential PLC Buys 18,887 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sempra by 84.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after buying an additional 4,562,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Down 0.0 %

Sempra stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.