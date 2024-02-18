Prudential PLC Buys 30,082 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 498.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.