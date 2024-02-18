Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 281,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,885 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.