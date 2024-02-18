Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JEPI opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

