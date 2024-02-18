Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $21,993,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $287.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

