Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $389.23 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $393.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

