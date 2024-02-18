Prudential PLC Decreases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,596 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

