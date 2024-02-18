Prudential PLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

