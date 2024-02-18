Prudential PLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.15%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

