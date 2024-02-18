Prudential PLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 310,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.
Etsy Stock Down 1.5 %
Etsy stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.
