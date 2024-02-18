Prudential PLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

