Prudential PLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.