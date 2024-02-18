Prudential PLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

