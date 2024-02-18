Prudential PLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 205,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.