Prudential PLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,216 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 315.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 726.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.70 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

