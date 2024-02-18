Prudential PLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,727.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,671.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,594.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

