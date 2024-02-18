Prudential PLC Has $3.25 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,768.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,800.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,659.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,455.24.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

