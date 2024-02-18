Prudential PLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,768.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,800.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,659.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,455.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

