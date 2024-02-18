Prudential PLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

