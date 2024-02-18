Prudential PLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.13.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

