Prudential PLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.