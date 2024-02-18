Prudential PLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

NYSE:LOW opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

