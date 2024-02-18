Prudential PLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 10.38% of Kellanova worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,131,812. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $55.47 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

