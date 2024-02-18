Prudential PLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2 %

ZBH opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.