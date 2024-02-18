Prudential PLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.05 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

