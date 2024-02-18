Prudential PLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $77,388,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $320.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.01 and a 200-day moving average of $300.69. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

