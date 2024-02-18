Prudential PLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

ETN opened at $277.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

