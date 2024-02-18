Prudential PLC Has $3.62 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

