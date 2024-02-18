Prudential PLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

VLO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

