Prudential PLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,754 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in RTX by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in RTX by 31.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in RTX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,769,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

