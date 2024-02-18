Prudential PLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

