Prudential PLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.