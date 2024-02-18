Prudential PLC Has $3.72 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 19,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $330.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day moving average is $287.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

