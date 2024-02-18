Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential PLC increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 330.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,388 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

