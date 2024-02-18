Prudential PLC Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227,309 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 258,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IGF opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

