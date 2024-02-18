Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,234. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,209.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,024.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

